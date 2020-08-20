Dr. Richard Gellar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gellar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gellar, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Gellar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Gellar works at
Locations
Eastover Psychological & Psychiatric Group PA3303 Latrobe Dr, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 362-2663
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is a wonderful doctor. He listens to you which is rare now days. I respect and trust him fully.
About Dr. Richard Gellar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gellar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gellar accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gellar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gellar works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gellar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gellar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gellar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gellar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.