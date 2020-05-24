Dr. Richard Gelfand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelfand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gelfand, MD
Dr. Richard Gelfand, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Capital Digestive Care - Chevy Chase5550 Friendship Blvd Ste T90, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (240) 737-0085
Metropolitan Gastroenterology DC2021 K St NW Ste 500, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (240) 737-0085
Capital Digestive Care - Bethesda10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 404, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (240) 737-0085
- Suburban Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Gelfand- the best doctor. Thank you dr.Gelfand
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1902875768
- Geo Washington University
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Unniversity Of Pennsylvania
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gelfand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelfand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelfand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelfand has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelfand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelfand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelfand.
