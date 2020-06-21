Dr. Richard Gelb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gelb, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orem, UT. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Mountainstar Heart & Vascular Center - Timpanogos700 W 800 N Ste 444, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 254-5946Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Utah
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- PHCS
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
Routine followup visit. Always an enjoyable and professional experience.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1063442523
- Kaiser Hospital Los Angeles County University of Southern California Medical Center
- Los Angeles County/University Of Southern California Medical Center
- SANTA BARBARA COTTAGE HOSPITAL
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
