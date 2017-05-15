Dr. Geary Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Geary Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Geary Jr, DO is a Dermatologist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Geary Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates of Wheeling1038 Market St, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 232-4266
-
2
Osu Health System Cambridge Heart1432 Clark St, Cambridge, OH 43725 Directions (740) 432-5633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geary Jr?
He knows what he is doing.
About Dr. Richard Geary Jr, DO
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1992796270
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geary Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geary Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geary Jr works at
Dr. Geary Jr has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geary Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Geary Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geary Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geary Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geary Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.