Dr. Richard Gayles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Gayles, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital.
Locations
Nona Medical Arts9145 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 753-5027
Nona Medical Arts220 N Sykes Creek Pkwy Ste 200, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 204-2603
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health First Health Plans
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gayles goes above and beyond he is very personable and truly cares about his patients
About Dr. Richard Gayles, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1861400459
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Found
- Johns Hopkins Hospital Anes Crit Care Med
- St John Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School Ann Arbor
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gayles has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gayles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gayles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gayles speaks German and Spanish.
694 patients have reviewed Dr. Gayles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gayles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gayles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gayles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.