Dr. Richard Gayle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Gayle works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Sunnyvale, CA with other offices in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.