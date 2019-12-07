Dr. Richard Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Garza, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Garza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Locations
Monterey County Surgical Assocs2 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste B230, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 649-0808
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent removal of gallbladder and appendix as well as follow up aftercare. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Richard Garza, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garza has seen patients for Appendicitis and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garza speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.