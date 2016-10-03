Dr. Richard Garvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Garvey, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Garvey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Garvey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northeast Medical Group - General Surgery - Bridgeport310 Mill Hill Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 366-3211
-
2
Bridgeport Hospital267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 384-3392MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Milford Hospital300 Seaside Ave, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 301-1190
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garvey?
Dr. Garvey treated me for skin cancer. He carefully explained my options in a professional and sincere way. He relieved any anxieties I had. The procedure was painless, his follow up was timely and the scar is almost invisible. I was totally please with him and his staff.
About Dr. Richard Garvey, MD
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841350964
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garvey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garvey works at
Dr. Garvey speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Garvey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.