Overview

Dr. Richard Garmany, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Garmany works at Surgical Associates of Western Colorado in Grand Junction, CO with other offices in Grand Jct, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.