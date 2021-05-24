Overview

Dr. Richard Garfinkel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Garfinkel works at The Retina Group Of Washington in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.