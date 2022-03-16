Overview

Dr. Richard Gardner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Gardner works at ENT Specialists Northern VA in Springfield, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.