Dr. Richard Garden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Garden, MD is an Urology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Bergen Gastroenterology PC466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 445-1660Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Urology Specialty Care555 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 834-1890
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Garden explains your condition in words you can understand and gets right to the point. He prescribed medication for me that had an immediate positive result.
About Dr. Richard Garden, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garden has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garden speaks Spanish.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Garden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garden.
