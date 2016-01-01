See All Ophthalmologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Richard Gans, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Gans, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (3)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Gans, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Gans works at Cole Eye Institute in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Diabetic Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sean Platt, MD
Dr. Sean Platt, MD
6 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Pierre, MD
Dr. Daniel Pierre, MD
8 (22)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Cole Eye Institute
    9500 Euclid Ave # I32, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-0848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Diabetic Cataracts
Cataract
Astigmatism
Diabetic Cataracts
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Extracapsular Cataract Extraction Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Paramount
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gans?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Gans, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Gans, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gans to family and friends

    Dr. Gans' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gans

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Gans, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Gans, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841254257
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Gans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gans has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gans has seen patients for Astigmatism, Diabetic Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Gans, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.