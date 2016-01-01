See All Plastic Surgeons in Aliso Viejo, CA
Dr. Richard Gangnes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aliso Viejo, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach, Saddleback Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Gangnes works at Facial Aesthetics Concepts in Aliso Viejo, CA with other offices in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA and San Clemente, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aliso Viejo Office
    26831 Aliso Creek Rd Ste 201, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 276-4141
    Facial Aesthetic Concepts
    22411 Antonio Pkwy Ste C120, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 216-3791
    Facial Aesthetic Concepts
    665 Camino de los Mares Ste 100, San Clemente, CA 92673 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 276-4141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

CoolSculpting®
Cosmetic Conditions
Liposuction
CoolSculpting®
Cosmetic Conditions
Liposuction

CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    About Dr. Richard Gangnes, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1003834318
    Education & Certifications

    • Uc Irvine Med Center
    • Uc Irvine Affil Hosps
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
