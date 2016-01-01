Overview

Dr. Richard Gangnes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aliso Viejo, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach, Saddleback Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Gangnes works at Facial Aesthetics Concepts in Aliso Viejo, CA with other offices in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA and San Clemente, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.