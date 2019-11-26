Dr. Richard Gan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Gan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Gan works at
Locations
-
1
Edison Neurologic Associates34-36 Progress St Ste B3, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 757-6633
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gan?
Dr Gan has to report anyone with dementia or Alzheimer's to the motor vehicle right away. That is his job. The safety of his patient and everyone around. It was the right thing to do although it hurt you and your mother. You should have done the research. I have been a patient of his for years he doesn't hold back, he tells it like it is. If you want a dancing partner your looking in the wrong place.
About Dr. Richard Gan, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1063588481
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gan works at
Dr. Gan has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.