Overview

Dr. Richard Gan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Gan works at Edison Neurological Associates in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.