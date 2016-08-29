Overview

Dr. Richard Gallo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Gallo works at Bergen Internal Medicine LLC in Fort Lee, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.