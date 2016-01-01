Dr. Richard Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gallagher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Gallagher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.
New York Medical College PSY100 Woods Rd # S305, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-1858
- 2 20 Hospital Rd # B, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-1858
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1689631855
- Columbia Univ. Institute
- Yale University School Of Med
- Greenwich Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Princeton U. Phi Beta Kappa, ,Magna Cum Laude
- Psychiatry
