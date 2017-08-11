Dr. Richard Gaeke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaeke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gaeke, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Gaeke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center.
Locations
Medical Associates-middletown42 N Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45042 Directions (513) 422-0024
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Never felt rushed. Answered all of my questions. Office staff was excellent.
About Dr. Richard Gaeke, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
- 1174537682
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- U Chicago Hosp
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Notre Dame
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gaeke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaeke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaeke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaeke has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Dysphagia and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaeke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gaeke speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaeke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaeke.
