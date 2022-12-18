See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Richard Furman, MD

Hematology
29 years of experience

Dr. Richard Furman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Furman works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Acute Leukemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Dec 18, 2022
    Dr. Furman is an exceptional physician with not only expertise in his field, but his ability to interact in a caring, personal, supportive manner. He's the best!
    Carol — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Furman, MD

    • Hematology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770670861
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Hosp University Pa
    • MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    • Hematology
    Dr. Richard Furman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Furman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Furman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Furman works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Furman’s profile.

    Dr. Furman has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    152 patients have reviewed Dr. Furman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

