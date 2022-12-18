Dr. Richard Furman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Furman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Furman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Dr. Furman is an exceptional physician with not only expertise in his field, but his ability to interact in a caring, personal, supportive manner. He's the best!
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1770670861
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hosp University Pa
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Hematology
