Dr. Richard Funaro, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (11)
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Funaro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Funaro works at Maimonides Primary Care Network in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pierre G Zalzal MD PC
    450 BAY RIDGE PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11209 (718) 836-6330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Difficulty With Walking
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Healthfirst
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 19, 2018
    The most knowledgeable doctor on the eastern seaboard! Great guy! Phenomenal diagnostician!
    About Dr. Richard Funaro, MD

    Internal Medicine
    36 years of experience
    English, Italian and Spanish
    1831269810
    Education & Certifications

    Maimonides Medical Center
    Univ Autonoma de Guadalajara
    Wagner College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Funaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Funaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Funaro works at Maimonides Primary Care Network in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Funaro's profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Funaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

