Dr. Richard Fuhler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Fuhler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3173 Dauphin St Ste A, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 301-8276
-
2
Focusal10103165 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 301-8276
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Fuhler not only listens but genuinely cares. He will work with you until a solution is in place. He is the absolute BEST!
About Dr. Richard Fuhler, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1922110535
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuhler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuhler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuhler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuhler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuhler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuhler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuhler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.