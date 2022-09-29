Dr. Richard Frye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Frye, MD
Dr. Richard Frye, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Dr Frye is a phenomenal doctor. He listens about your child, does in depth bloodwork and explains tests results. I never felt like we had cookie cutter treatment. We did the frat test and my son went from non - verbal to verbal with treatment in less than 12 weeks. He is in a regular classroom and has thrived under the care of Dr Frye for the last 6.5 years.
About Dr. Richard Frye, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1891730461
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Childrens Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
