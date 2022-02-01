Overview

Dr. Richard Frisch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mt Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, Colleton Medical Center, Columbus Regional Healthcare System, Conway Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Frisch works at Southeastern Spine Institute and Ambulatory Surgery Center in Mt Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.