Dr. Richard Frisch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Frisch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mt Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, Colleton Medical Center, Columbus Regional Healthcare System, Conway Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Frisch works at
Southeastern Spine Institute and Ambulatory Surgery Center1625 Hospital Dr, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 849-1551
- Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center
- Colleton Medical Center
- Columbus Regional Healthcare System
- Conway Medical Center
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Mcleod Loris Hospital
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
My visit with Southeastern Spine was good. All the medical services was well accepted.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Frisch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frisch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frisch has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Frisch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frisch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.