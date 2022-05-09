Dr. Richard Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Friedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Friedman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
Coastal Neurological Institute3280 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 450-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Friedman is INCREDIBLE. I cannot sing his praises enough. I originally met him during a workman’s comp situation for multiple concussions and somatic seizure-like activity from what he found to be from acute stress disorder. What I loved is that he was extremely thorough and did everything he could to rule out all possibilities to treat me. His advice and treatment fixed everything. Years later, I came back to him for headaches that had been increasing in severity. All along I thought I just had the average headaches, buuttt apparently specks in your eyes and cironic neck pain is not normal. I have now been diagnosed with migraines and his initial course of treatment has substantially decreased them. He is determined to give me more relief though, and I am so grateful for his refreshing level of care for patients compared to other providers.
About Dr. Richard Friedman, MD
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1770920365
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.