Overview

Dr. Richard Friedman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.