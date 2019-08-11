Dr. Richard Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Friedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Friedman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
Emory Saint Joseph's5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care. Listened to my concerns.
About Dr. Richard Friedman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Met Hosp/Ny Med Coll
- New York Medical College
- University of Wisconsin
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
