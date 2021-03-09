Dr. Richard Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Friedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Friedman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
Delaware Valley Nephrology and Hypertension Associates, PC125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 300, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time, orders test & very thorough
About Dr. Richard Friedman, MD
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Wisconsin
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Hahnemann University
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.