Dr. Richard Friedenheim, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Friedenheim, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They completed their residency with UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Dr. Friedenheim works at
Locations
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates1235 Old York Rd Ste 121, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 220, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Sleep Disorders Center1200 Old York Rd Bldg 2, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Frieden Heim to anyone with pulmonary problems he’s very personal and a very good doctor
About Dr. Richard Friedenheim, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1144238676
Education & Certifications
- UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedenheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedenheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedenheim speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedenheim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedenheim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedenheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedenheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.