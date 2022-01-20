Overview

Dr. Richard Fried, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Fried works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.