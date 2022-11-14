See All Ophthalmologists in Maple Grove, MN
Dr. Richard Freeman, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Freeman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Children's Hospital/clinic Saint Paul, Children's Hospitals and Clinics Of Mn and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Freeman works at Northwest Eye Clinic in Maple Grove, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Esotropia and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maple Grove Office
    12000 Elm Creek Blvd N Ste 100, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 416-7600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

  • Children's Hospital/clinic Saint Paul
  • Children's Hospitals and Clinics Of Mn
  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Farsightedness
Esotropia
Lazy Eye
Farsightedness
Esotropia
Lazy Eye

Farsightedness
Esotropia
Lazy Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Down Syndrome
Exotropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Paralytic Strabismus
Strabismus Surgery
Astigmatism
Diplopia
Heterophoria
Nystagmus
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Chalazion
Color Blindness
Corneal Diseases
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Esophoria
Exophoria
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Headache
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Torticollis
Tremor
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
ADHD and-or ADD
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Alternating Hyperphoria
Anemia
Anisocoria
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Arthritis
Asthma
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Black Eye
Blepharitis
Blindness
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cataract
Celiac Disease
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Constipation
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Drusen
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Cancer
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Glaucoma
Graves' Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lyme Disease
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Marfan Syndrome
Mechanical Strabismus
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Night Blindness
Obesity
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Overweight
Parasitic Endophthalmitis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Posterior Scleritis
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Restless Leg Syndrome
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoblastoma
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease
Sleep Apnea
Strabismus
Thyroid Goiter
Trichiasis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vertical Heterophoria
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 14, 2022
    He is a good optometrist. He helped my son improve from his lazy-eyed condition to the point of no longer needing glasses. I am very grateful for his help.
    Howard’s mum — Nov 14, 2022
    • Ophthalmology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1356329189
    • UCLA-Jules Stein Eye Inst
    • Emory University
    • Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • Ophthalmology
