Overview

Dr. Richard Freeman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Freeman works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.