Dr. Richard Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Frank, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Frank, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Frank works at
Locations
-
1
Norwalk Hospital Gastroenterology Consultants34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 845-4811Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Whittingham Cancer Center - George Zahrah, MD24 Stevens St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 845-4811
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frank?
I recently accompanied a close friend during her fight against cancer. Although she eventually lost that fight, she was given the greatest possible support by Dr. Richard Frank. At every stage, he listened, thought, and helped her effectively with a large range of treatments, extending her life for much longer than any of us could have expected or even hoped. He at all times combined his specialized professional knowledge with sensitivity, spent extra time explaining risks but at the same time a
About Dr. Richard Frank, MD
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174515803
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- Harvard Medical School
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank works at
Dr. Frank has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frank speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.