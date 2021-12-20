See All Hematologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Richard Frame, MD

Hematology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Frame, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, St. Mark's Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Jordan Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Frame works at Utah Cancer Specialists in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in West Jordan, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Cancer Specialists
    3838 S 700 E Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5904
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Utah Cancer Specialists - West Jordan/Jordan Valley
    3592 W 9000 S Ste 200, West Jordan, UT 84088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5903
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Jordan Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • Tricare
    • WellCare
    • Wise Provider Networks

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 20, 2021
    What can I say about Dr Frame. Every visit I had with him was awesome. He comes in with a positive attitude. I was never worried about having cancer. He had a nurse named Tina who is absolutely the best nurse. He is very truthful. He also took the time to answer my questions and the questions of my family. He saved my life.
    Joseph E Wayman — Dec 20, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Frame, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073563516
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Residency
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Internship
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
