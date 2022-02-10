See All General Surgeons in Boulder, CO
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Fox, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (64)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Fox, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.

Dr. Fox works at Boulder Breast Center, Boulder, CO in Boulder, CO with other offices in Louisville, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boulder Breast Center, Boulder, CO
    4743 Arapahoe Ave Ste 102, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 449-3643
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Alpine Surgical
    80 Health Park Dr Ste 250, Louisville, CO 80027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 449-3642

  • Foothills Hospital

Inguinal Hernia
Anal Fissure
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Anal Fissure
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease

    Feb 10, 2022
    DR. FOX IS KIND, KNOWLEDGEABLE, AND EXUDES A DELIGHTFUL JOY FOR WHAT HE DOES AND DOES SO WELL!
    — Feb 10, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Fox, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1295818474
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University Hospital
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Indiana University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fox has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

