Dr. Richard Fox, DDS
Overview
Dr. Richard Fox, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Shreveport, LA.
Locations
Fox Family Dentistry406 Turtle Creek Dr, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions (318) 215-7245
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
I avoided going to the dentist as an adult due to having to go so much as a child and the pain and assault I received on my mouth then. When I got perio disease and tooth probs I was forced to deal with them. Thank the Lord, I went to Dr. Ricky Fox. He has a calming way about him and gives nearly painless shots, even the bad upper palate one I hardly felt! He and his entire staff are just wonderful, caring and very, very skilled at what they do for a living. Please go, you won't be sorry!
About Dr. Richard Fox, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fox using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
