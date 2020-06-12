Dr. Richard Foulkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foulkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Foulkes, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Foulkes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Lombard Office477 E Butterfield Rd Ste 101, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 724-1400Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Foulkes for a LASIK procedure. He did a great job. My vision is 20/20. He answered all of my questions and was very knowledgeable. I am very satisfied with my experience.
About Dr. Richard Foulkes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1932312063
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hosp
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Tufts University
Dr. Foulkes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foulkes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foulkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foulkes has seen patients for Keratitis, Drusen and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foulkes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foulkes speaks French and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Foulkes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foulkes.
