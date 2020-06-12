Overview

Dr. Richard Foulkes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Foulkes works at Chicagoland Eye Consultants in Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Drusen and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.