Dr. Richard Fortunato, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Fortunato, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital, Allegheny General Hospital, Forbes Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Locations
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3901MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Ahn Nephrology Associates500 Blazier Dr Ste 200, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 359-3901
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Clinical Lab12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (844) 497-4968Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Acmh Hospital1 Nolte Dr, Kittanning, PA 16201 Directions (412) 359-3901
Maria J. Sunseri M.d. LLC4815 Liberty Ave Ste M02, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-5539
Hospital Affiliations
- Acmh Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fortunato treated me 6 years ago and provided me with a much better quality life. He was excellent, had great bedside manners, explained problems, procedures and recovery process really well. He listened to my concerns, provided clear instructions and never rushed me into any decisions. Also, followed up to be sure everything was healing nicely. I would recommend him and his practice to any one in need of a colorectal surgeon.
About Dr. Richard Fortunato, DO
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1033375894
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fortunato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fortunato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fortunato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fortunato has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortunato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortunato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortunato.
