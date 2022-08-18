Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Ford, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Ford, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Locations
- 1 25 Clark Summit Dr Ste F201, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 757-4737
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Ford for over two years and it has made a huge difference in my ability to live and enjoy my life. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Richard Ford, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1235154667
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
