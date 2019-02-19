Dr. Richard Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Ford, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Ford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
Locations
Richard F. Ford MD Psc2245 Winchester Ave Ste 1, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 324-2554
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This man is amazing, you will never find another doctor like DR. Ford! He has the best disposition and bed side manor he truly cares for his patients. Wish there were more physicians like him. He has taken care of my family for years you will not find any one who doesn’t adore this man.
About Dr. Richard Ford, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ford speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.