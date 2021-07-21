Overview

Dr. Richard Foltz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health North.



Dr. Foltz works at BOCA CENTER FOR DERMATOLOGY in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.