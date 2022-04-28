Dr. Richard Follwell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Follwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Follwell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Follwell, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Follwell works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Martin Health Diagnostic Imaging - Stuart3801 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 287-5200Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Martin Treasure Coast Surgeons2221 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 200, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 219-4026
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Follwell?
For some reason my review keep being deleted so I’ll keep posting. Dr Follwell is awesome! He is a great experienced physician and I highly recommend him. Emma was awesome, Eileen was awesome! However they have one sour apple in their group that made me want to go to another surgeon SHANNON. Very nasty attitude towards Dr Follwell patients. I’m not the only one that felt she needs to go I spoke to other patients in a group and she has been nasty to several. Shannon spoke to me as if I was a child me being a nurse for over 14 years myself I know she needs to do better! Shannon is the only person in that office that needs to go! Then I was recently told by one of Dr. Follwell previous patients that she is his wife so we are just going to pray for him such a nice talented man should not have to deal with such an attention seeking woman with a bad attitude.
About Dr. Richard Follwell, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194711713
Education & Certifications
- Des Peres Hospital
- Capital Region Medical Center
- University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Follwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Follwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Follwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Follwell works at
Dr. Follwell has seen patients for Gallstones, Obesity and Mesenteric Lymphadenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Follwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Follwell speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Follwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Follwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Follwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Follwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.