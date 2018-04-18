See All Dermatologists in Richmond, VA
Dermatology
Dr. Richard Fohl, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Fohl works at GASTROINTESTINAL ASSOCIATES-VA in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Paul A Ghaemmaghami MD PC
    5855 Bremo Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Melanoma Screening
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Melanoma Screening

Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 18, 2018
    Excellent . Does not rush me out of the office. Answers any and every concern I may have. Is polite and treats me like a family member. Very comfortable and at ease with dr. Fohl. Would highly recommend dr. Fohl to anyone.
    Mary schwartz — Apr 18, 2018
    About Dr. Richard Fohl, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790741973
    Education & Certifications

    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Fohl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fohl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fohl works at GASTROINTESTINAL ASSOCIATES-VA in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Fohl’s profile.

    Dr. Fohl has seen patients for Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fohl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fohl. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fohl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

