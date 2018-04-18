Dr. Richard Fohl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Fohl, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Fohl, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Paul A Ghaemmaghami MD PC5855 Bremo Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 285-3019
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent . Does not rush me out of the office. Answers any and every concern I may have. Is polite and treats me like a family member. Very comfortable and at ease with dr. Fohl. Would highly recommend dr. Fohl to anyone.
About Dr. Richard Fohl, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fohl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fohl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fohl has seen patients for Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fohl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fohl. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fohl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.