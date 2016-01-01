Dr. Richard Florio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Florio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Florio, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Florio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Locations
San Mateo Orthopedic Medical Group Inc.77 N San Mateo Dr, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 342-0854
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Florio, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center
- Vancouver Genl Hosp
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Florio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Florio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Florio has seen patients for Elbow Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Florio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Florio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Florio.
