Dr. Richard Flick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Flick, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Southwest Kidney Institute7362 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (602) 843-5455
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Very nice, knowledgeable, and caring. He explains things well and really listens. His staff is also extremely nice and efficient.
About Dr. Richard Flick, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Akron Gen Med Center
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Kent State University
Dr. Flick has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Vitamin D Deficiency and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
