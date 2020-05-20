See All Psychiatrists in Cleveland, TN
Dr. Richard Fisher, DO

Psychiatry
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Fisher, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med.

Dr. Fisher works at Trinity Behavioral Medicine, PLLC in Cleveland, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Trinity Behavioral Medicine, PLLC
    4363 Ocoee St N Ste 3, Cleveland, TN 37312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 442-2622
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
ADHD and-or ADD
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    May 20, 2020
    I've been a patient for a couple of years. Doc is so knowledgeable, respectful, and non-judgmental. Diane always has a smile, is very friendly, and keeps everything running. There aren't enough words to describe how thankful I am for their help.
    Justin Daniel — May 20, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Fisher, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760413678
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Found
    Internship
    • DWIGHT DAVID EISENHOWER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Fisher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fisher works at Trinity Behavioral Medicine, PLLC in Cleveland, TN. View the full address on Dr. Fisher’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

