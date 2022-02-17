Dr. Richard Fish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Fish, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Fish, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Retina Consultants of Texas10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 450, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas6921 Brisbane Ct Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas2906 Brentwood Dr Ste 300, Lufkin, TX 75901 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas800 Peakwood Dr Ste 1C, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (800) 833-5921Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sugar Land Office16659 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 494-5995
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fish has been my retinal specialist for many years. He saved the sight in my left eye and I am truly grateful! He always keeps me updated on the latest research.
About Dr. Richard Fish, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Pacific Presby Med Center
- University Ala
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Fish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fish accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fish has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fish speaks Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fish.
