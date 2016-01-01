Dr. Richard Fish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Fish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Fish, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Fish works at
Locations
Texas Heart Medical Group6624 Fannin St Ste 2780, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-9401Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
UT Physicians-Center for Advanced Heart Failure, Houston, Texas6720 Bertner Ave # MC2-270, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 355-3994
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Fish, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487608352
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Fish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fish has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fish speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.