Dr. Richard Fischbein, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Fischbein, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Fischbein works at
Locations
First Hospital Wyoming Valley562 Wyoming Ave, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 552-3780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Capital Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
Dr fishbein helped me through a very difficult time and was there when I needed him. It's been quite a few years but I'd still like to say thank you for your time and patience with me
About Dr. Richard Fischbein, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
