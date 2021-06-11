Dr. Richard Figler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Figler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Figler, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center5555 Transportation Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (877) 440-8326
Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Fhc26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (877) 440-8326
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Figler is an excellent physician. He is very personable and takes time to explain conditions and treatment. I was treated for osteoarthritis of my hip, and was referred for hip replacement. The surgery went well, and I’m happy with the outcome.
About Dr. Richard Figler, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Figler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Figler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Figler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figler.
