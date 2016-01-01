Dr. Richard Fiero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Fiero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Fiero, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
Dr. Fiero works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fredericksburg Id Consultants521 PARK HILL DR, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 899-1615
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fiero?
About Dr. Richard Fiero, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1083603344
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fiero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiero works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.