Dr. Richard Field, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Field, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Locations
Augusta Arthritis Center Inc.811 13th St Ste 14, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 828-0043
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Field is very knowledgeable and very professional. He is very thorough. He took time to review my medical records and then made preliminary diagnosis. He then ordered further tests to confirm the diagnosis and then ordered treatment. I have nothing but utmost praise and respect for Dr. Field and would recommend him to anyone. I am just as impressed with all of his staff also. They have exhibited total respect and professionalism with all of my dealings with this office. Thank you.
About Dr. Richard Field, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Field has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Field accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Field has seen patients for Arthritis, Raynaud's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Field on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Field. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Field.
